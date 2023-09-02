Heritage Open Days 2023: Historic buildings opening up their doors for Halifax Heritage Festival
Some of Halifax’s oldest and most beautiful buildings are welcoming visitors for Heritage Open Days 2023.
The national celebration takes place every September and sees iconic structures all over the country opening their doors.
In Halifax, a host of venues are taking part thanks to many hard-working volunteers who will be on hand to offer information and, in some cases, guided tours.
This year’s event takes place between September 8 and September 17.
Here are some of the venues taking part.
For a full list of all the venues taking place in Calderdale, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/printable-area-lists/laa/Calderdale
