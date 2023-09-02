News you can trust since 1853
Heritage Open Days 2023: Historic buildings opening up their doors for Halifax Heritage Festival

Some of Halifax’s oldest and most beautiful buildings are welcoming visitors for Heritage Open Days 2023.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

The national celebration takes place every September and sees iconic structures all over the country opening their doors.

In Halifax, a host of venues are taking part thanks to many hard-working volunteers who will be on hand to offer information and, in some cases, guided tours.

This year’s event takes place between September 8 and September 17.

Here are some of the venues taking part.

For a full list of all the venues taking place in Calderdale, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/printable-area-lists/laa/Calderdale

Halifax Minster will be holding open days from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10

Bankfield Museum is holding an open day on Sunday, September 10.

Shibden Hall will be holding open days on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

Calderdale Industrial Museum is holding an open day on Sunday, September 10

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale