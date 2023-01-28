Hipperholme & Lightcliffe Art Society enjoyed a workshop with artist Carrie Mackenzie
Hipperholme & Lightcliffe Art Society enjoyed a workshop with popular local artist Carrie Mackenzie when they used watercolours to depict a stag.
By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
After undercoats of yellow, red and blue the stag took form with the addition of raw sienna and burnt umber. Each member produced their own variation.
Moira Spencer joins the group on Tuesday, January 31 for a demo/workshop.
The group meets at The Brighouse Rest Centre, Park Row, Brighouse, HD6 1AB, 7pm to 9pm every Tuesday evening.
For more information visit www.handlas.co.uk