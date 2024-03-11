History of Halifax: Photos reveal Halifax town centre's two secret 'streets in the sky'

Both are above Halifax Borough Market, running alongside the roof of the market looking out onto the streets of Halifax.

Amazingly, the houses there are still used by the businesses below and a couple are still lived in.

Neither streets are usually open to the public but Calderdale Council often organises special tours so that people can take a look for themselves.

These are usually part of the town’s Heritage Festival and include exploring the unique architecture of the Grade II listed Halifax Borough Market and learning about its history.

Courier photographer Charles Round took these photos of the secret streets when he went up there a few years ago.

