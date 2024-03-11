History of Halifax: Photos reveal Halifax town centre's two secret 'streets in the sky'

One of the 'streets in the sky' above Halifax Borough MarketOne of the 'streets in the sky' above Halifax Borough Market
It’s a little-known fact but Halifax has two secret streets hidden from view.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 17:55 GMT

Both are above Halifax Borough Market, running alongside the roof of the market looking out onto the streets of Halifax.

Amazingly, the houses there are still used by the businesses below and a couple are still lived in.

Neither streets are usually open to the public but Calderdale Council often organises special tours so that people can take a look for themselves.

These are usually part of the town’s Heritage Festival and include exploring the unique architecture of the Grade II listed Halifax Borough Market and learning about its history.

Courier photographer Charles Round took these photos of the secret streets when he went up there a few years ago.

The entrance to the streets from Market Street in Halifax town centre

The streets are accessible by stairs

One of the secret homes above Halifax Borough Market.

People viewing one of the uninhabited homes of the "streets in the sky"

