How to help the RSPCA in Halifax over Christmas

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is inviting the local community to join them and get the festive feeling at their Christmas Open Day and Fair this weekend.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 12pm to 3pm, taking place at their Wade Street Animal Centre in Halifax.

Read: These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

The annual festive fundraiser promises lots of fun for all the family, whilst helping to raise vital funds for the animals in their care and the running of the centre.

Fay Gibbons, Community Fundraiser, said: “Our annual Christmas Open Day is one of our favourite events.

"There’s so much to enjoy, including can meeting some of the animals in our care, lots of festive stalls, games and even a nice glass of mulled wine for the adults.

"It’s a great way to get in to the festive spirit, whilst also helping local animals in need and making their Christmas special too.”

The branch will have refreshments available, a raffle, a Christmas Quiz and the chance to donate gifts in to ‘Animal Stockings’, to help make Christmas a little bit brighter for those who will be spending it at the shelter, whilst waiting to find their forever homes.

Read: 17 famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years

Anyone wishing to help the RSPCA over Christmas can also get involved in the Christmas Meal Appeal.

The centre is asking members of the local community to purchase a Christmas Meal ticket to help give animals a special treat over the festive season.

Tickets can be picked up at RSPCA Charity Shops or pop in to the RSPCA Animal Centre, Wade Street, Halifax or to donate online visit www.justgiving.com.

So far this year, the branch has successfully found homes for 139 dogs, 245 cats and 91 small animals and they hope that with the support of the local community they can give all the animals currently waiting to be adopted the best Christmas possible.

For more information about the event and the branch please visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

Read: Brighouse pub celebrates winning silver at UK’s biggest tourism awards