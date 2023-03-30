How to win tickets to see folk rock legends Lindisfarne at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Folk rock legends Lindisfarne's 2023 UK tour kicks off with a performance at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Friday 14 April.

The band which first appeared in Halifax in September 1971 comprises a classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar), Steve Daggett (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Paul Smith (drums), Ian Thomson (bass) and Alan Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars, piano).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Lindisfarne's album ‘Fog on The Tyne' that gave them their breakthrough in the UK. Topping the album charts early in 1972 for four weeks, the release remained on-chart for 56 weeks in total while "Meet Me on the Corner", one of two songs written by bassist Rod Clements, reached No. 5 as a single.

Lindisfarne

Most Popular

"Meet Me On The Corner", "Lady Eleanor", "Run For Home" and "Fog On The Tyne" are all songs that continue to resonate down the years and in the process have slipped into the very fabric of British culture.

In 2023, Lindisfarne continue entertaining crowds with an extensive repertoire of world-renowned songs delivered in the inimitably engaging way that has trademarked the band's stage act right back to 1970. That's when band writers the late Alan Hull and Rod Clements emerged from Tyneside to quickly carve out a unique place for themselves fronting one of British rock's most original bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium for their catchy, memorable songs.

To book your tickets visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/lindisfarne

The Victoria Theatre and Halifax Courier are giving two people the chance to win an amazing prize. Both winners will get a pair of tickets the show on April 14 as well as a copy of the new 8CD box set featuring archive Lindisfarne material recorded for BBC Radio in the 1970's.

To enter simply answer the following question:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the name of the album that gave Lindisfarne their breakthrough in the UK?