How to win tickets to Strictly superstars' show ‘Once Upon A Time’ at Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Stars of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington, will be bringing their brand-new dance spectacular ‘Once Upon A Time’ to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday, 5 April.

Starring together on their own headline tour for the first time, Nadiya and Kai’s new dance production is a fairytale like no other, with the couple having created a stunning show that showcases their incredible journeys and shines a spotlight on their love affair with dance.

The show will also celebrate Nadiya and Kai’s relationship on and off the dance floor. The couple will share with audiences their inspirations and aspirations, whilst also telling the story of their remarkable journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions - and, of course, becoming TV stars.

Strictly superstars Nadiya & Kai announce Halifax date for 'Once Upon A Time'

Looking ahead to the tour, Nadiya said: “Kai and I are extremely excited to perform our brand-new show ‘Once Upon A Time’ to audiences all over the UK. We have both toured with some great shows in the past so now to headline our own tour together will be something special. We’re really looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans and giving them an insight into our love of ballroom.”

Kai said: “To headline a show in the UK like ‘Once Upon A Time’ is a dream come true, and to do it alongside Nadiya will make it even more amazing. We believe we have assembled one of the best casts around to support us on tour so we cannot wait to get out there and entertain audiences across the country by giving them all a show to remember.”

The Victoria Theatre and Halifax Courier are giving away a pair of tickets to ‘Once Upon A Time’ on Wednesday, April 5.

To enter simply answer the following question:

Which BBC TV show do Nadiya and Kai star in?

Email your answer to [email protected] with your name and a contact number with the subject ‘Once Upon A Time competition’.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, March 14 with the winner contacted by midday on Wednesday, March 15.