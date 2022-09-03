How you can get a bird's eye view of Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now is your chance as Halifax Minster’s ancient tower will be open for visitors to enjoy the stunning view from the top - weather permitting – during Halifax Heritage Festival week from September 8 to September 12.

The Minster has extended opening hours during the festival from 10am to 4pm daily, with refreshments available and the gift shop open.

The Minster is also hosting the Beck Arts' Group Autumn Exhibition of work inspired by the landscape and 'the tangled chaos of nature' and there will be a display of the Minster's historic textile collection.

Halifax Minster

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be live music performed over the weekend including the Festival Organ Recital on Thursday, September 8 at 1pm, performed by Sean Montgomery.

Visitors can book onto a number of guided tours such as a ‘Hidden Gems' churchyard tour on Sunday, September 11.

Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “This year the Minster is excited to be welcoming hundreds of visitors to the Heritage Festival, as we continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our tours of the tower once again as these have proved very popular in the past and are are always a real highlight of the festival.

Entry to the Minster is free but donations towards the upkeep of this 900 year old Grade 1 listed building are appreciated, as the Minster says tit is only funded by those who use it.

Tours cost £5 each.