How you can lend a hand at Brighouse Theatre Productions

BTP is an amateur theatre group which has been putting on shows in Brighouse for many years.

Sadly, Calderdale Council made the decision to close Brighouse Civic Hall where BTP has performed for many years and the group has had to search around for alternative suitable venues in the area.

Their last show in October was ‘Dad’s Army’ which was performed in St John’s Church Hall, Rastrick.

In April there will be a play, ‘Agatha Crusty and the Pantomime Murders’, also at St John’s.

Later in the year there will be a pantomime if a suitable venue can be found.

BTP is looking for people with skills to help with future productions.

There are many opportunities to help in set building, stage management, props, lighting, sound, costumes, makeup, publicity, prompting and front of house.

No experience is necessary – just enthusiasm and willingness to learn something new.

There is an existing team who will be there to give advice and guidance. The pandemic has given people time to try out new skills, so involvement with a local theatre group could be a glorious opportunity to develop these.