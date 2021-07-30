Iconic Calderdale fountain to ‘play again’ this September

Castle Carr Fountain.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Halifax, and with permission granted by Yorkshire Water and the land owner, it is again hoped the fountain will reach a height of well over 100 feet.

The last event was in 2018 and as a local fund raiser it was watched by many hundreds of people, and dogs, on a bright, warm summer’s day.

This famous local landmark designed and built in the 1870’s comprises an ornamental water garden situated between two reservoirs. The garden consists of a main circular pool in the middle of which sits a single jet fountain. It is fed from a reservoir above and attains a height that is only second in England, to that at Chatsworth House.

The format is similar to previous, a picturesque walk, 2.5 miles each way will commence from the Cat I’th Well Inn at 12.00pm prompt.

The estate will be open from noon until 3pm. Suitable footwear should be worn as parts of the walk are wet and muddy. Organisers have noted that this event is not suitable for wheelchair users or those who have difficulty in walking.

The fountain itself will play from 2pm for just over 15 minutes. Free car parking will be available in a local field, weather permitting.

Limited access is available for Disabled Drivers, and those with reduced walking ability, who approach the estate from the top gate.

Afterwards there are two hostelries offering refreshments. The Cat I’th Well is having a barbeque with live musical entertainment and The Crossroads offers a traditional Sunday Roast and other pub food.

This is strictly a ticket only event. Tickets costing £5 each can be purchased from the aforementioned pubs, Woodlesford Newsagents near Mount Tabor, Harvey’s of Halifax ( 3rd Floor Customer Services) and finally The Visitor Centre at The Piece Hall.

For families, a ticket enabling entry for two adults and up to three children are available for £15. Children under 5 have free entry. Picking up tickets is cash only.

Tickets are also available at www.eventbrite.co.uk from Monday.