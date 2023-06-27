Iconic Castle Carr Fountain in Calderdale is set to rise again this weekend

The Rotary Club of Halifax is once again hosting their annual community walk and operation of the Castle Carr Fountains.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 2.

There will be the well established walk from the parking area just above the Cat i’Th Well pub or for the less energetic a shorter walk from the end of Castle Carr Road.

Castle Carr Fountain last year

Entry is by pre booked ticket only which are available via Eventbrite by searching for the event. There are small numbers of tickets available from Woodlesford Newsagents and Harvey’s of Halifax.

Tickets are limited to ensure safe viewing for all attendees and they are selling fast.