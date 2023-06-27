News you can trust since 1853
Iconic Castle Carr Fountain in Calderdale is set to rise again this weekend

The annual opening of a hidden Victorian in the scenic Luddenden Valley will take place on the first Sunday in July.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

The Rotary Club of Halifax is once again hosting their annual community walk and operation of the Castle Carr Fountains.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 2.

There will be the well established walk from the parking area just above the Cat i’Th Well pub or for the less energetic a shorter walk from the end of Castle Carr Road.

Castle Carr Fountain last yearCastle Carr Fountain last year
Castle Carr Fountain last year
    Entry is by pre booked ticket only which are available via Eventbrite by searching for the event. There are small numbers of tickets available from Woodlesford Newsagents and Harvey’s of Halifax.

    Tickets are limited to ensure safe viewing for all attendees and they are selling fast.

    Visitors need to be aware that the area around the fountains is accessed by a steep, loose surface path that may cause difficulties for people with mobility issues.

