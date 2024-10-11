Iconic coffee machine company helping a community Calderdale festival

By Andrew Hirst
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Elland company which sells iconic Italian coffee machines throughout the UK has provided a coffee machine worth hundreds of pounds as a raffle prize to support a local wellbeing festival.

Welland Festival will be held on Wednesday, October 30, focusing on a sense of belonging and togetherness through shared creative experiences within the Elland community in West Yorkshire.

Gaggia UK, which is based on Elland’s Lowfields Business Park, will be providing free coffee at the daytime events and has also put a Gaggia expresso coffee machine up for grabs in an online raffle with two tickets costing £10 and every penny raised going towards the festival. To enter, go to Gaggia in the Community - Welland Festival - a Food and Drink crowdfunding project in Elland by E R Beadle (crowdfunder.co.uk)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle said: “Coffee certainly helps to bring people together and here at Gaggia UK we have a strong community ethos so were only too pleased to support the Welland Festival in any way we can.”

Gaggia UK managing director Raj BeadleGaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle
Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle

The activities people can explore include art and craft making, African drumming, Indian dance, a come and play workshop with Elland Silver Band, a ukulele workshop and performances from Stainland, Ripponden and Greetland Community Choir and local dancers. There will also be food and time to connect and find out about activities people can get involved in all year round. The day events run from 10am to 4pm.

Then from 6pm to 8.30pm Welland will present a series of special performances from people across the borough including Annapurna Indian Dance, Elland Silver Band’s Community Band, local writers and the debut performance by Halifax creative health organisation Curious Motion’s new inclusive performance company.

This brings together non-professional and professional dancers from the Elland area to reimagine a dance piece called This Here Land first created in 2023 that celebrates rich local stories and heritage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To download the programme or book a place at the evening event go to Welland - Curious Motion

Events are free or pay what you can and the festival is held at Elland Community Hub on Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9DW.

Welland is part of CultureDale, the year of culture in Calderdale.

Related topics:CalderdaleWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice