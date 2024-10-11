Iconic coffee machine company helping a community Calderdale festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Elland company which sells iconic Italian coffee machines throughout the UK has provided a coffee machine worth hundreds of pounds as a raffle prize to support a local wellbeing festival.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welland Festival will be held on Wednesday, October 30, focusing on a sense of belonging and togetherness through shared creative experiences within the Elland community in West Yorkshire.

Gaggia UK, which is based on Elland’s Lowfields Business Park, will be providing free coffee at the daytime events and has also put a Gaggia expresso coffee machine up for grabs in an online raffle with two tickets costing £10 and every penny raised going towards the festival. To enter, go to Gaggia in the Community - Welland Festival - a Food and Drink crowdfunding project in Elland by E R Beadle (crowdfunder.co.uk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle said: “Coffee certainly helps to bring people together and here at Gaggia UK we have a strong community ethos so were only too pleased to support the Welland Festival in any way we can.”

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle

The activities people can explore include art and craft making, African drumming, Indian dance, a come and play workshop with Elland Silver Band, a ukulele workshop and performances from Stainland, Ripponden and Greetland Community Choir and local dancers. There will also be food and time to connect and find out about activities people can get involved in all year round. The day events run from 10am to 4pm.

Then from 6pm to 8.30pm Welland will present a series of special performances from people across the borough including Annapurna Indian Dance, Elland Silver Band’s Community Band, local writers and the debut performance by Halifax creative health organisation Curious Motion’s new inclusive performance company.

This brings together non-professional and professional dancers from the Elland area to reimagine a dance piece called This Here Land first created in 2023 that celebrates rich local stories and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To download the programme or book a place at the evening event go to Welland - Curious Motion

Events are free or pay what you can and the festival is held at Elland Community Hub on Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9DW.

Welland is part of CultureDale, the year of culture in Calderdale.