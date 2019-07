We’ve listed ten places to go and things to do across Calderdale during the next few weeks that are sure to have something for the whole family to enjoy

1. The Piece Hall, Halifax There are plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained at The Piece Hall, Halifax this summer, including fun festivals, activities, weekly workshops and an outdoor cinema. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Eureka Childrens Museum, Halifax Eureka Childrens Museum in Halifax has kicked off the holidays with its Big Summer Festival. Different activities will take place everyday including science shows, outdoor fun, performers and more. Jonathan Pow other Buy a Photo

3. Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Todmorden Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, near Todmorden, has plenty of activites to take part in throughout the summer holidays including a cupcake workshop, teddy bears picnic and planting a fairy garden. other Buy a Photo

4. Ravensprings Park, Brighouse For a fun family day out this summer why not pay a visit to the miniature railway at Ravensprings Park? The railway will next be open on August 11 from 1.30pm to 5pm where visitors can ride on two different rail tracks. other Buy a Photo

View more