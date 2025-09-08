IN PICTURES: 19 fabulous photos of this year's Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
Crowds gathered in the streets of Calderdale to enjoy this year’s Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival.

The tradition attracts huge crowds as the rush cart makes it way through Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages over two days.

The focal point of the procession is the sixteen feet high thatched rushcart that is is hauled down country lanes and up some steep hills by a team of strong volunteers.

The cart, with the “rush maiden” perched on top, is pulled by sixty local men dressed in Panama hats, white shirts, black trousers and clogs.

They are accompanied along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers, providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.

This much-loved local event brings together family, friends, and visitors to celebrate one of England’s oldest customs.

1. Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

Photo: James Hardisty

The festival follows a colourful route, starting from Warley village through Sowerby Bridge on Saturday, and from Sowerby village with a church service on Sunday, before travelling across Cottonstones, Triangle, and Ripponden.

2. Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

Photo: James Hardisty

At the heart of the weekend is the spectacular sixteen-foot decorated rushcart, pulled by sixty men in traditional dress, while a cart maiden rides on top.

3. Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

Photo: James Hardisty

The procession is joined by musicians, morris dancers, and supporters in Edwardian costume, creating a lively, joyful atmosphere. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 6th September 2025.

4. Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 6th September 2025. Photo: James Hardisty

