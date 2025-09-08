IN PICTURES: 19 fabulous photos of this year's Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

The tradition attracts huge crowds as the rush cart makes it way through Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages over two days.

The focal point of the procession is the sixteen feet high thatched rushcart that is is hauled down country lanes and up some steep hills by a team of strong volunteers.

The cart, with the “rush maiden” perched on top, is pulled by sixty local men dressed in Panama hats, white shirts, black trousers and clogs.

They are accompanied along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers, providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.

