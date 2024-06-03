IN PICTURES: 27 photos from this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend as the town stepped back in time for annual event

Brighouse 1940s Weekend saw the town filled with entertainment, stalls, music and food over the two days.

There were also funfair rides along Bradford Road as well as a best dressed competition for those who attended the event in 1940s outfits.

The event was organised by Visit Brighouse and BID team and this year was sponsored by Home Instead, which provides award winning home care to individuals and families

Organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for Brighouse's 1940s Weekend for 2024.

“We loved the music, dancing and fun, the range of vintage, crafts, food and drink, and the incredible reenactors, vehicles and outfits which captured the spirit of the time. It even stayed dry and we had some glorious sunshine.”

Brighouse 1940s Weekend Crowds on Bethel Street

Brighouse 1940s Weekend Taking in the atmosphere on Briggate

Brighouse 1940s Weekend Flannigan and Allen perform

Brighouse 1940s Weekend From the left, Michelle Holroyd, Josie Holroyd, Darcey Joanie Holroyde, seven, and Tori Aldridge