27 photos from this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend as the town stepped back in time for annual event27 photos from this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend as the town stepped back in time for annual event
27 photos from this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend as the town stepped back in time for annual event

IN PICTURES: 27 photos from this year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend as the town stepped back in time for annual event

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 11:42 BST
The sun shone down on Brighouse over the weekend as the town stepped back in time to the 1940s.

Brighouse 1940s Weekend saw the town filled with entertainment, stalls, music and food over the two days.

There were also funfair rides along Bradford Road as well as a best dressed competition for those who attended the event in 1940s outfits.

The event was organised by Visit Brighouse and BID team and this year was sponsored by Home Instead, which provides award winning home care to individuals and families

Organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for Brighouse's 1940s Weekend for 2024.

“We loved the music, dancing and fun, the range of vintage, crafts, food and drink, and the incredible reenactors, vehicles and outfits which captured the spirit of the time. It even stayed dry and we had some glorious sunshine.”

Crowds on Bethel Street

1. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Crowds on Bethel Street Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Taking in the atmosphere on Briggate

2. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Taking in the atmosphere on Briggate Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Flannigan and Allen perform

3. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Flannigan and Allen perform Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Michelle Holroyd, Josie Holroyd, Darcey Joanie Holroyde, seven, and Tori Aldridge

4. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

From the left, Michelle Holroyd, Josie Holroyd, Darcey Joanie Holroyde, seven, and Tori Aldridge Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BrighouseBIDOrganisers