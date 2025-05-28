IN PICTURES: Halifax Minster played host to the 2025 European Stone Carving Festival

Helen Jukes of the West Riding Stone Carving Association (WRSA) made a tipsy promise at the end of the 2018 carving festival in Trondheim, Norway to bring the event to Halifax.

Fast forward six years, and she’s delivered — with Halifax Minster now the dramatic backdrop for this year’s showdown.

“It was one of those bleary ideas you usually forget,” Jukes laughed. “But somehow, it stuck. And here we are — 120 carvers, 16 hours, and a lot of flying stone chips!”

The WRSA, this year’s host, is a proudly scrappy group of hobbyist carvers led Helen and her brother John Swift based at Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax.

The 12th century medieval Halifax Minister was an apt choice given this years theme, Myths and Legends. Crowds watched in awe as faces, feathers, gargoyles and gods emerged from the heavy slabs. While some carvers chiselled with intense precision and stuck to classical themes, others free-handed their way through clouds of dust and flying grit.

Permitted to use hand tools only, competitors must complete their pieces on site without assistance or machinery.

A panel of judges, visitors and fellow participants vote for their favourite work, with the winning piece recognised not only for its technical achievement but for its originality and impact.

Though the contest is fiercely observed, the event also has a deeper purpose: to draw attention to the vital role of stone carving in heritage conservation, architecture and public art — and to inspire a new generation to pick up the tools.

