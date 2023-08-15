News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Indie-rock legends Ocean Colour Scene set to come to Victoria Theatre Halifax this month

Indie-rock legends Ocean Colour Scene will be coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Thursday, August 24.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform their biggest hits and anthems, including The Riverboat Song, The Circle, Traveller’s Tune, Hundred Mile High City and The Day We Caught The Train.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Simon Fowler said: “After starting with a short run of dates in the summer, it’s going to be great ending the year on the road with Ocean Colour Scene, playing all the hits and more for some proper pre-Christmas partying with our fans who are the best in the land.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guitarist Steve Cradock said, “This feels like the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years.

"Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup, and the year before Covid was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special.”

For tickets visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk