Indie-rock legends Ocean Colour Scene set to come to Victoria Theatre Halifax this month

Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform their biggest hits and anthems, including The Riverboat Song, The Circle, Traveller’s Tune, Hundred Mile High City and The Day We Caught The Train.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Simon Fowler said: “After starting with a short run of dates in the summer, it’s going to be great ending the year on the road with Ocean Colour Scene, playing all the hits and more for some proper pre-Christmas partying with our fans who are the best in the land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guitarist Steve Cradock said, “This feels like the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years.

"Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup, and the year before Covid was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special.”