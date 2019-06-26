Inflatable fun is coming to Halifax park with assault courses, zorbs and more

A weekend of inflatable fun is coming to Halifax this weekend with assault courses, slides and more for people to get involved in.

The event is making its debut in Manor Heath Park on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

There will be Zorbs, assault courses, castles and slides plus much more including face painting and games.

Sessions are from 11am until 2.30pm and 1.30pm until 5pm.

It will be £2 per activity or visitors can purchase a wristband for £7.99 which give you up to 3.5 hours use.

Special all day wristbands are also available online for £7.99.

For details visit www.jkevents.co.uk.