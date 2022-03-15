Interactive show set in the 1990s comes to Square Chapel in Halifax

The year is 1990, a time of back combed fringes, Just Seventeen Magazines, New Kids on the Block and White Musk Perfume. Remember? You are 15 years old, and you live for your mates, belly laughs and sleepovers at Kelly’s house.

Aimed at women 35 plus, this performance invites its audiences to leave their adult responsibilities behind and to embrace the teenagers they used to be, who might just have something to say about how they are living their lives now.