International Women's Day event to be held at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge

There will also be a Well Women 'Drop in' on the afternoon of Sunday, March 5 in at The Trades Club with experts in the Menopause / Surgical Menopause with Jilly Walstow from The Running Therapist and Wellness Practitioner - Caroline Tiler-Ansell, Health and Fitness advice from personal trainer Sarah Cee, Holistic Wellness, Crystals and Art Stalls. This will be between 1pm and 3.30pm.