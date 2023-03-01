International Women's Day event to be held at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge
Inter-Arts is presenting a celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 5 at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge.
The line-up for the event includes Spoken Word Poet Bernie-the-Bolt, Performance Artist Skye Shadowlight, Spoken Word Poet Tallulah Howarth, Singer /Songwriter Sarah Courtney, Activist for Change and Poet Dawn Bland, Poet and Artist, Eileen Wright and Singer Songwriter Carol Hodge.
The band Pryzm will also be premiering their new electric sound.
The event will be hosted by Fiona Love and money raised will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Doors open at 6.30pm and the event starts at 7pm.
There will also be a Well Women 'Drop in' on the afternoon of Sunday, March 5 in at The Trades Club with experts in the Menopause / Surgical Menopause with Jilly Walstow from The Running Therapist and Wellness Practitioner - Caroline Tiler-Ansell, Health and Fitness advice from personal trainer Sarah Cee, Holistic Wellness, Crystals and Art Stalls. This will be between 1pm and 3.30pm.