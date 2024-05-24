Is the water on at Manor Heath Park: Work planned so that water can be switched back on at one of Halifax's favourite parks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manor Heath Park, in Skircoat Green, has its own outdoor water play area, with the water usually switched on when the weather warms up.
It is a popular attraction but the water is not on yet this year.
Calderdale councillor for the Town ward, Joe Thompson, has said that is because repairs need to be made to make the area safe after “deterioration of the safety surface”.
He said work is scheduled for the week starting June 3 to remove the current surface and then work is expected to take place the following week to install a new surface.
"Following this vital safety work, the water play will be reinstated. Hopefully some more good weather arrives not long after!” he said.
Manor Heath Park is also home to the Jungle Experience – a tropical house which is home to some incredible plants, butterflies, terrapins and other creatures.
It is open daily from 10am until 3.30pm between March and November and at weekends from 10am until 3.30pm the rest of the year.
Admission is £1 for adults and children aged over three. Admission for children aged under three is free.
The Jungle Experience reopened last year after being closed for three years because of the pandemic and much-needed repair work.
Other attractions at Manor Heath include the walled garden, Flutter Bites cafe, a children’s play area and outdoor gym.
There is also a woodland walk and an area with over 30 species of wildflowers and bulbs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.