Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters should soon be able to have some splashing good fun at a Halifax park.

Manor Heath Park, in Skircoat Green, has its own outdoor water play area, with the water usually switched on when the weather warms up.

It is a popular attraction but the water is not on yet this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale councillor for the Town ward, Joe Thompson, has said that is because repairs need to be made to make the area safe after “deterioration of the safety surface”.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

He said work is scheduled for the week starting June 3 to remove the current surface and then work is expected to take place the following week to install a new surface.

"Following this vital safety work, the water play will be reinstated. Hopefully some more good weather arrives not long after!” he said.

Manor Heath Park is also home to the Jungle Experience – a tropical house which is home to some incredible plants, butterflies, terrapins and other creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open daily from 10am until 3.30pm between March and November and at weekends from 10am until 3.30pm the rest of the year.

Admission is £1 for adults and children aged over three. Admission for children aged under three is free.

The Jungle Experience reopened last year after being closed for three years because of the pandemic and much-needed repair work.

Other attractions at Manor Heath include the walled garden, Flutter Bites cafe, a children’s play area and outdoor gym.