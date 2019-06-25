It's a Knockout for Amelie returns to Greetland for ninth year

A huge fund raising event for an inspirational girl from Elland returns this weekend.

Amelie's It's a Knockout - now in its ninth year - will see teams taking on inflatables, water and foam at Greetland Community Centre on Sunday (June 30) to raise money for Amelie Gledhill.

The 11-year-old has a rare genetic condition called Russell Silver Syndrome which limits her growth and causes a catalogue of other complications.

Previous It's a Knockouts and other fund raising by Amelie's family have helped collect funds for electric wheelchair, transport and other adaptations for her as well as other children with similar needs.

Amelie had her own team at the event for the first time last year and even managed to take part in some events with the help of her friends.

The competition takes place between 10am and 6pm and as well as being able to watch the teams, crowds will be able to enjoy a funfair, barbecue, face painting, glitter and stalls.

For more information find Amelie's It's a Knockout 2019 on Facebook or visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ameliesbigworld.

