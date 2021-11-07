Its A Sin actor and HIV activist comes to Halfax with award winning play

Picture by Lee Baxter

Can you remember your first time? Nathaniel most certainly does... and he can’t seem to forget it.

To be fair, he has had it playing on repeat for 15 years. But now the party is over, the balloons have all burst and he’s left living his best queer life: brunching on pills, watching daytime TV, and procrastinating on Google.

Exploring the ups and downs of living with HIV since age 16, First Time is the ‘hilarious and heartbreaking’ autobiographical solo show of acclaimed actor, writer and HIV activist Nathaniel Hall’s personal experiences of growing up gay and HIV+ in a straight and HIV- world.

Diagnosed as HIV+ two weeks before his 17th birthday and after his first ever sexual experience, Nathaniel kept this a secret from his family for nearly 15 years.

In 2017 aged 31, he had a breakdown, came out to his family as HIV+, and created this gut wrenchingly honest and equally hilarious play with the award-winning Dibby Theatre to mark the 30th World AIDS Day in their hometown of Manchester.

Nathaniel was one of the undoubted breakout stars of Russell T Davies’ recent Channel 4 and HBO hit series about HIV It’s A Sin which has enjoyed global success.

Playing Donald Basset, Nathaniel is notable as the only openly HIV+ member of the show’s cast.

Described as a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’, First Time is a funny and fearless celebration of life and humanity that smashes through the stigma and shame of HIV. Nathaniel and Dibby Theatre are immensely proud of the show and its associated creative outreach projects that continue to educate, destigmatise and empower people to live boldly and with pride.

On creating First Time, Nathaniel Hall said: “I lived in secrecy for nearly 15 years but denying my HIV status publicly only helped to feed the narrative that HIV is something to be ashamed of. First Time marked a very public coming out as HIV+ and the show has taken me on a journey to places I never expected. I have been blown away by the public reaction to my story and feel humbled and honoured to be inspiring others to smash through the stigma of HIV.

“HIV has changed, but public knowledge lags far behind.

“Working alongside our charity partners, myself and the Dibby team are determined to end HIV stigma and shame for good, as well as contribute to the goal of ending all new transmissions of the virus by 2030.

“We’re thrilled to be back on the road once more using storytelling and creativity to advocate for better representations of HIV in popular culture.”