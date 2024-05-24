It’s back: Halifax Minster prepares for summer festival of arts and music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer may not have arrived weather-wise but a festival of music, art, poetry and tours is set to bring sunshine to Halifax Minster.

The popular Minster Summer Festival will underway again this year from Thursday, June 27, running until Sunday, July 7 with something for everyone – including many free events.

The festival will once again get underway with an organ recital at 1pm by popular international organist and conductor, Gordon Stewart. Gordon, who until recently was the organist at Huddersfield Town Hall and is regularly seen conducting BBC’s Songs of Praise, will entertain the audience with a mix of music, played on the Minster’s magnificent 1929 Harrison and Harrison organ. Lunch will be served from 12.15pm.

Two outstanding local musical organisations will then collaborate on the first night to bring the acoustics of the Minster alive with the sound of singing and brass. ‘Sing for Joy’ at 7.30pm, features Colne Valley Male Voice Choir and Hammonds Band.

Halifax Minster

Friday night (June 28) is then ‘Chill Night’ with jazz, curry and real ale featuring Mirfield Swing Band and Elland Swing Band, and then on Saturday (June 29), Elland Youth Band and Calderdale Theatre School will provide a delight for the senses with joyful music, melody, poetry and prose.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “Once again this promises to be a fantastic festival offering something for everyone and all of it set against the dramatic backdrop of the Minster.

“We are thrilled to host the festival, which features 10 days of incredible summer activities and events, which make full use of what the Minster can offer the town.

“The festival is the perfect opportunity for us to welcome lots of visitors for both performing and visual arts, and we are pleased to be able to offer many events which are free of charge, including our very popular tea dance, which is aimed at older people, especially those who may be isolated and lonely, those with dementia, and those who just love to dance.”

Other highlights will be the summer long ‘We are Calderdale’ exhibition, which reflects the 2034 vision process currently being worked through across Calderdale. The pictures will reflect the questions to residents: What does Calderdale mean to the people who live here and what gives us hope for the future? At a time of reflection and looking to the future for Calderdale, the images and words will give a snapshot of the realities and hopes of just some of the people who live here.

There will also be a ‘Strawberries and Fizz Concert’ given by the Minster Choir, the Festival of Nasheeds, a celebration of beautiful poetry and song from Islamic cultures, ‘Shakespeare and All that Jazz’ performed by Halifax Choral Society and an orchestral tribute to the timeless hits of rock legends, Fleetwood Mac.

The festival will also feature Eucharist services and a choral evensong.