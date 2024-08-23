“It’s been amazing Halifax" - 13 pictures of garage and grime legends The Streets at The Piece Hall

Beginning with Turn The Page, Who’s Got The Bag and Let’s Push Things Forward, frontman Mike Skinner and his band were in electrifying form with a show that did not let up from its first explosive beat.

Skinner captivated the iconic Yorkshire venue with such anthems as Fit But You Know It, Has It Come To This?, Blinded By The Lights, Dry Your Eyes, Cliff and Take Me As I Am.

The frontman told the crowd: “It’s been amazing Halifax – thanks for coming out tonight.”

Billy Nomates – aka singer-songwriter Tor Maries – opened the show with a high-energy set which included Black Curtains, Cacti and Balance Is Gone.

Next up in the Piece Hall’s summer gigs are Scottish rock greats Biffy Clyro who bring their thunderous live show to a sold-out The Piece Hall tonight (Friday).

