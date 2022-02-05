It’s time to party with Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

To celebrate the joy Buddy has brought millions of people worldwide, the band will play a brilliant and vibrant show appearing at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Sunday 20 February at 7.30pm.

If you like Rock and Roll you’ll definitely love this. Songs include all-time favourites That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more.

Producer Simon Fielder of Simon Fielder Productions, a former actor in the original touring and West End show said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years for us all. So many plans put on hold or dashed completely. We had hoped to tour more extensively last year, but audience and venue uncertainty made this impossible.

"So, we are absolutely delighted to finally get back on the road and on stage and allow people to put life’s problems out of their heads for a couple of hours and enjoy a fabulous party with Buddy and the boys. Pandemics and other adverse events may hold us back a while, but Rock ’n’ Roll will never die.

Jason Shaw, the show’s star said: “On behalf of myself and all the boys in Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, we’d like to say we’re overjoyed at this opportunity to rock the town of Halifax in its historic Victoria Theatre! I’m a local boy, so it’s an honour to bring the music of Buddy to my home town, and I can’t wait! See you there folks!”