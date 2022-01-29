Jack Carroll to join other comedians at perform at Andy’s Man Club fundraiser

Brighouse comedian Jack Carroll

Jack will be appearing on the bill along with local Leeds comedy talent Kerry Robinson who covers how she deals with relationships, being middle aged and how her boyfriend pranks her; 25 year-old stand up from the North, Silham Shazad who combines his personal experiences with current affairs. ; northern comedian and compere MC Graeme Rayner; and popular TV comic Jon Richardson.

The proceeds from the event will go to the well loved and respected Andy’s Man Club and their work that focuses on men’s mental health.

The charity was established in Halifax and offers free-to-attend talking groups for men whilst challenging the stigma around Male Mental Health and asking for help. Since it’s conception, the charity has had national media attention as well as support from high profile celebrities and influencers. The charity has grown and now has 69 clubs across the country supporting men under the campaign #itsokaytotalk

Jack Carroll said: “I am honoured to be back performing as part of The Elland Round Table annual fundraiser and for such a wonderful cause.

"Being from around West Yorkshire, I know what great work Andy’s Man Club do for men. I also know most if not all of the line up and live in the next town to Jon Richardson so looking forward to a great night full of laughter.”

Jack has been very active in acting, writing and stand up comedy ever since his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, fine-tuning his comedic skills and not only has he maintained and improved his hilarity but he has grown in maturity, opening himself up to a far wider audience.

His inimitable style of comedy demands the attention of the audience as his subject is often misunderstood in the wider world, or even avoided in fear of offending. Jack hits the subject of disability head-on in a wonderfully warm, friendly but also cutting humour, which is absorbed and appreciated by his audience to resounding laughter and applause.