JB Barrington brings gritty poetry show to Halifax in October

The poet loved by some of the UK’s biggest bands launches his biggest-ever tour this autumn including a date at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on Saturday, October 8.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:30 pm
JB Barrington performing at Cast, Doncaster, with support from Jum Burke. Picture: Garry Cook
Poet JB Barrington's unique, gritty style has won him several high-profile fans, including Madness lead singer Suggs and bands Sleaford Mods and Reverend and The Makers who he has supported extensively on tour.

Earlier this year Barrington sold out at The Lowry in Salford when almost 200 people turned up to see his acclaimed show.

Barrington’s searing and satirical poetry, delivered in his own unique snarling style has led to receiving several high-profile commissions. He has produced work for Sky Sports and recorded a segment for Channel 4's Dispatches about the controversial HS2 high-speed rail link project. His poem about men’s mental health was also commissioned as a short film.

His funny, endearing and nostalgic poetry has made him one of the most powerful performers on the UK scene while his on-stage presence reveals a sharp wit which would sit comfortably on the stand-up comedy circuit.

    Showing Poetential delivers a rollercoaster of emotions with a brilliant and imaginative display of poetic writing covering social issues, economics, class and loss.

    Barrington, who names Jonny Vegas and Suggs from Madness amongst his fans, regularly sells out 160-seater theatres in Manchester and Salford.

    For more information and to buy tickets visit squarechapel.co.uk

