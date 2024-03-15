John Robb: New venue for best-selling author, musician, journalist, presenter and pundit's Halifax date

John Robb has announced a different venue for when he comes to Halifax later this month.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:37 GMT
The best selling author, musician, journalist, presenter and pundit was scheduled to take to the stage at Square Chapel on Friday, March 29 but now “due to unforseen circumstances” will instead perform at The Grayston Unity on Horton Street.

The show’s promoters, Edge Street Live, have posted on social media: “We're very sorry if this causes any inconvenience, all tickets purchased from The Square Chapel will remain valid.”

John is coming to Halifax as part of a UK tour of his show ‘Do you believe in the power of rock n roll?’.

    John Robb will now perform at The Grayston Unity in HalifaxJohn Robb will now perform at The Grayston Unity in Halifax
    He will be talking about a life in music, his best-selling ‘The Art Of Darkness’ book, being the first British journalist to interview Nirvana and the first person to interview The Stone Roses and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

    For more details and tickets, visit https://thegraystonunity.co.uk/

