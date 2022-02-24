Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Peppa Pig Live, and their hugely successful productions, which have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played eight consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

This new live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor eOne.

Join Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever at Victoria Theatre Halifax

The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Peppa Pig’s Party, Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and Peppa Pig’s Surprise.

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it’s going to be her best day ever.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.ukThe Courier and our Calderdale sister titles have teamed up with the Victoria Theatre to run a competition where one lucky reader can win one family ticket for four people to the performance on Sunday, March 6 at 4pm.