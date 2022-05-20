Jubilee and half-term fun planned at Eureka! in Halifax

The children's museum will be hosting jubilee party workshops every day from Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, June 5 from 10am until 5pm.

Youngsters can make party hats or musical shakers before joining the jubilee parade around the museum.

On Monday, May 30, Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 the museum will host a garden party, with jam sandwiches, cakes, tea and lots of fun and games.

There is plenty planned for half-term at Eureka!

There will also be bookable family shows at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

And from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, David Gibb's Family Jukebox will arrive, taking visitors on a musical journey through his hilarious and often surreal imagination.