Justin is a familiar face in households across the country. He stars in many CBeebies smash hit television shows including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House.

In addition, he has provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and recently provided the voice for Shaun the Sheep in the hit Aardman movie Farmageddon.

He has been the recipient of numerous children’s BAFTAs for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity organisations.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Fletcher brings family fun to Halifax as part of his ‘BIG’ tour

Justin Live – The Big Tour is a show written and performed by Justin himself. He promises lots of songs, laughter, and bags of fun for all the family.

Justin cannot wait for the tour to begin and said: “I am very excited about coming to The Victoria Theatre and getting to meet so many new friends. The support and warm welcome I receive from audiences across the UK is just wonderful. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Producer Steve Boden from Imagine Theatre, who are bringing the show to the Victoria Theatre explains how the show came about: “Following the enormous success of Justin’s last UK tour in 2017, we were very keen to revisit all corners of the United Kingdom with a brand-new show to give more children their first experience of a live theatrical experience.

"The 2021/22 tour will be our biggest tour to date and will give families of Halifax and the surrounding areas an opportunity to experience Justin Live!. It is a fabulous, fun, action packed, interactive show which gets everyone involved, and the children absolutely love it!