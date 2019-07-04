K9 Party in the Park returns to Halifax this weekend to raise money for RSPCA

This weekend will see pooches and their owners gather for a day of fun at K9 Party In The Park, organised by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch.

The event takes place at Manor Heath Park on Sunday, July 7, from 12pm to 5pm and promises to be wags of fun.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator said “The K9 Party In The Park is our annual flagship event and always lots of fun - but this year we’re going even bigger and better with added activities for everyone, especially your dogs!’’

The Fun Dog Show has 25 classes, catering for pooches of all shapes, sizes and breeds. There will also be ‘have-a-go’ Agility alongside a brand new Party Arena that includes demonstrations, dog party games and some bonus Fun Dog show classes.

But its not just the dogs that will be having all the fun, this year there is a brand new Kids Corner and a wide variety of games, stalls and rides for families to enjoy.

The event is free to attend, but donations are kindly received and K9 party-goers will receive a free goodie bag on the day.

The Fun Dog Show can be entered from 11.30am at the Dog Registration Tent or you can download the form from their website and bring it with you on the day.

To find out more about K9 Party In The Park 2019 visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

