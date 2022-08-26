Keighley & Worth Valley Railway celebrates the Railway Children over August bank holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original 1970s film ‘The Railway Children’ played a huge part in the success of the railway today, placing the 5-mile line in Yorkshire on the world stage for the next 50 years and winning the hearts of millions.

A dual celebration will take place this year, with the release of ‘The Railway Children Return’ this summer and a new generation of Railway Children arriving at Oakworth Station.

On Monday, August 29, the Children who play the characters Thomas, Pattie and Ted will visit the Oakworth Station. A book and merchandise signing with the children will take place between 12pm and 2pm in the Secret Hideout vehicle. Jemma Rodgers, the producer for the new film, will also be visiting on Sunday and Monday and will be doing a short talk on the film from concept to delivery.

Big Jim. Picture: Lara Cornell

Not forgetting the true stars of the films, 5820 ‘Big Jim’ will be hauling trains all weekend, and on Monday, a special demonstration of the American Military Train will pass through the Worth Valley from the new film. ‘The Scotch Flyer’ will be making a rare appearance and steaming through Oakworth Station on the uphill slog to Scotland on Saturday & Sunday, ‘We’re sure ‘Perks will be about’.

Historic vintage carriages in be in service over the weekend.

Children dressed as wartime evacuees travel for free.

Noel Hartley, the Railway’s Operations and Business Manager, said “We are thrilled that the Railway Children Return has been so well received and that our railway looks so beautiful on the big screen. This weekend is a fantastic opportunity to step into the film set that is the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, see the locations and trains from the films, meet the cast, producer and volunteers that made it all happen and celebrate with us as we bring the Railway Children story to life.

We'll be really pleased to see children dressed in period costumes as evacuees and they'll get a free day ticket if they go to the effort...! “

The Railway Children Weekend takes place from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29.