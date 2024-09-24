Kids pumpkin events in Calderdale: Free Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail returns for 2024 with movie-theme
The popular autumn event takes place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 between 10am and 4pm across Hebden Bridge town centre.
There will be creative film-themed pumpkin scenes to find and enjoy, and the chance to win a prize.
Free Pumpkin Trail maps can be picked up from Hebden Bridge Town Hall reception or from any of the trail scenes.
To enter the competition, people need to visit each scene on the map and complete the missing phrase on the trail sheets.
At some scenes, there will be additional activities and crafts to get involved in too.
Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail is presented by Hebden Royd Town Council, created by Sand In Your Eye and supported by Hebden Bridge Picture House, Friends of the Picture House and the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.
