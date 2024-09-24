Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail is back – and this time it is taking visitors on a trip to the movies.

The popular autumn event takes place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 between 10am and 4pm across Hebden Bridge town centre.

There will be creative film-themed pumpkin scenes to find and enjoy, and the chance to win a prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free Pumpkin Trail maps can be picked up from Hebden Bridge Town Hall reception or from any of the trail scenes.

Eli Edwards, five, and Ava Edwards, eight, at last year's trail

​To enter the competition, people need to visit each scene on the map and complete the missing phrase on the trail sheets.

At some scenes, there will be additional activities and crafts to get involved in too.

Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail is presented by Hebden Royd Town Council, created by Sand In Your Eye and supported by Hebden Bridge Picture House, Friends of the Picture House and the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.