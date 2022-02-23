The absence of live performances this last two years has dealt a hammer blow to many artists - but in the artistic world those creative juices don’t stop flowing to order. Kiki and Carmelo utilised their downtime in the best way possible.

The new album, The Long Ride Home is the result.

The duo are set to perform at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on February 26 at 7.30pm.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri are set to perform in Halifax this weekend. Picture: Chris Frazer Smith

Carmelo said “This album has many influences, experimenting with dobro and pedal steel guitars seemed to augment our sound in a unique way.”

Kiki said: “I’ve enjoyed every moment in the studio recording these songs and I look forward to them being out in the world.”