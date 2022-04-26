Killer Queen sold out their last Victoria Theatre show back in 2019 and, although the event is selling fast, there are still some decent seats available to book.

Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Killer Queen's UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”. They also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim.

Killer Queen Returns to Halifax to Follow Up Sell Out Show

By now they were in demand in European arenas playing Ahoy, where the now reformed Queen would be performing only a few months later. They were delighted to sell out Forest National Arena where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as Hammer To Fall and Don't Stop Me Now.

Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless.

In 2016 Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado – one of the country’s most prestigious venues.

The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it's become a regular fixture on Killer Queen's tour sheet. By 2020 the band were pulling huge arena audiences in Cardiff Motorpoint, Liverpool and Nottingham. 2021 sees them back on the road ready to delight huge audiences the world over.