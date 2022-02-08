Lamplighter is set to light up Calderdale park this weekend

Organisers are also looking forward to creating a magical illuminated lantern trail in Centre Vale park – the first time they have used the location, and they’re hoping it won’t be the last.

There’ll be live music from Handmade Samba and Ski Band, food and drink and a few surprises too.

The event, organised by Handmade Parade, will see visitors move through the trail and see the beautiful lanterns.

Lamplighter is returning.

Visitors are being advised to wrap up warm, be prepared for all weather conditions and wear waterproof shoes.

There will be a number of food stalls including vegetarian options but as there are four food stalls it may not be possible to cater for other dietary requirements in this instance. It is OK to bring your own food and drink to the event, but visitors are asked to please take rubbish away.

Entrance is free and booking is advised but not essential. There are timed entry slots but you can stay in as long as you like.

Parking will be available at Todmorden Cricket Club and Todmorden Sports Centre.