Laurel and Hardy are making their annual visit to the Rex Cinema in Elland next month

The pair will star in Our Relations, a feature film from 1936 in which the pair play dual roles as themselves and their long-lost twin brothers; a production which was on a much grander scale than any of their previous films.

The supporting programme includes three shorts (“two-reelers”) : Leave ‘em Laughing a silent film from 1928 which will be accompanied on the organ by one of Laurel and Hardy’s biggest fans Ben Hinchliffe, followed by Another Fine Mess and Towed in a Hole.

“We are very much looking forward to our annual Laurel & Hardy night,” said the Rex’s proprietor Charles Morris.

Laurel and Hardy, make their annual visit to the Rex cinema, Elland

“It’s always a great atmosphere, a cinema full of people laughing in unision; and, heaven knows, we all need something to laugh about at the moment.

"It’s great to see people from the various Laurel and Hardy “tents”, as the regional fan clubs are known, dressed up in their regalia.

"Members from the Sunderland tent, who came for the first time last year, have already bought their tickets. And the Huddersfield tent will be there with their memorabilia stall. It promises to be a great night for everyone.”