Learn about Todmorden's artistic history on next town hall tour

The next free taster tour at Todmorden Town Hall is on Sunday, July 7 and will focus on artists of the town.

As well as getting a glimpse inside the grand building, the guided tour, led by Town Hall volunteers, focuses on the many talented artists connected with Todmorden, including the Bayes family from nearby Lumbutts.

The family included a painter, sculptor and designer, and the tour will share their stories as well as other information about the artistic side of Todmorden.

The free tour starts at 2pm and visitors are asked to meet on the bridge opposite the pediment at the top of Halifax Road.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “The monthly tours of Todmorden Town Hall not only give visitors a glimpse inside the beautiful building, but are also themed to give people an insight into different areas of the town’s history.

“The July tour, led by our passionate volunteers, will focus on the artists that were either born in Todmorden or made the town their home. Visitors can also learn more about the artworks and sculptures on display at the Town Hall.”

To get the real behind the scenes experience, visitors can also book onto one of the total tours of the Town Hall, which includes the Grade I Listed building’s impressive ballroom, the old Magistrate’s Court - now Todmorden Town Council Chamber - and the grand staircase.

There will also be special access to the usually hidden caretaker’s flat and the former holding cell.

The next total tour is on Sunday 14 July. Total tours are charged at £6.50 per person and include tea, coffee and biscuits. To book on a total tour, contact Todmorden Information Centre at info@visittodmorden.co.uk or telephone 01706 818181.