Let your hair down in a new adaptation Rapunzel at Square Chapel Arts Centre

Featuring a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap-dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant and hair-raising take on a classic and much-loved story.

Packed with songs, dance routines and jokes a-plenty, there is something for everyone to love, from ages 5 to 105.

With school performances at 10am, plus afternoon and evening shows at the weekends and into the holidays, there are more opportunities than ever to capture that festive spirit and make some memories that will last a lifetime.

Square Chapel Arts Centre.

This exciting and fun tangled musical adventure is brought to Square Chapel by Scott Ritchie Productions.

Scott Ritchie Productions are experts at producing exciting, captivating shows that delight children of all ages and their grown-ups, having previously had sell-out productions of Treasure Island, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid at some of the most esteemed theatres around the country.

Producer Scott Ritchie said “We can’t wait to bring our great big Christmas adventure to Square Chapel Arts Centre this festive season. Audiences are in for a real treat with this traditional, story driven classic tale. Come and join us for a huge dose of sparkling and energetic fun!”

Dan Gilbert, Programmer at Square Chapel said, “I’m so excited to be turning Square Chapel into a winter wonderland, filled with families enjoying the characters, music and colour of Rapunzel. Only 171 sleeps ‘til Christmas!”