Light Up The Valley is set to return - here's what you can expect from the events

Roger Benn, Co-Chair of Hebden Royd Business Forum and organiser of LUTV said, "We're well aware of the many problems everyone is having to face at the moment, so our plans have been scaled down accordingly but we hope the people of HX7 will still appreciate and enjoy what we've been able to organise for them!”

On Saturday 19 November, from noon to 6pm, there will be an event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and on it's car park.

There will be a large Royd Regeneration organised festive market with a variety of stalls and food and drink stands, LUTV live entertainment including a fire and light show, a santa's grotto and ice letter posting box for the children, all culminating in the lighting up of the christmas tree by Hebden Royd Town Council.

Light up the Valley event at Mytholmroyd Community Centre last year.

Roger continued: "Mytholmroyd does suffer a little from being the poor relation to Hebden Bridge, so we're hoping that with the sighting of an additional christmas tree at the Community Centre to the traditional one at St Michael's, we can broaden the village centre and try and give it more of an identity. This will hopefully help all the businesses in the town and as more events occur, then there will be more for the local community to appreciate and enjoy."

In Hebden Bridge, LUTV has pulled together three separate events to all occur at once, so on Thursday 24 November, from 3pm to 8pm, there will be a Calderdale Markets organised festive market, with extra stalls which will be there all weekend, live LUTV organised street entertainment, Business Forum organised late night shopping throughout the Town, santa in his ice sleigh on the Town Hall courtyard and of course the traditional Hebden Royd Town Council lighting up of the christmas tree in St George's Square.

The Business Forum hope as many businesses as possible will be staying open until 8pm, so the local community will not just be able to enjoy all the festivities but also give some much needed support to the businesses by doing their christmas shopping and then having a meal and a drink.

Roger added: "Whilst LUTV is not organising specific events in the Hilltop Villages this year, we're inviting any school, club, society or group who would like LUTV to help add something to their existing plans to get in touch via our website www.lutvhx7.co.uk, where people can also keep up to date with what everything we're doing in the HX7 valley."

"Whilst it is intended that these two events are now firmly embedded in the calendars for future years, LUTV hopes that in 2023/24 and the economy is in a better place, we can plan some really big celebrations, not just for HX7 but for the whole of Calderdale as we head towards it's Year of Culture and 50th Anniversary Celebrations. We're sure that LUTV is the perfect vehicle to help harness all that together!