The popular event, at Lightcliffe Cricket Club at Wakefield Road, will see a range of stalls, attractions and games.

There will also be a live set from the Bard of Brighouse, Roger Davies.

The club’s new pavilion will be open with a range of draught beers, ciders and lagers served throughout the day.

There will be bouncy castle, coconut shy, penalty shoot out, children’s races, raffle and more.

Committee member Paul Ramsden said: “This is a huge event for the cricket club, with people expected to flock to the ground from across Calderdale and beyond.

"We have the usual top attractions that are part of our unique gala experience.

"With top raffle prizes, cutting edge musician Roger Davies, our stunning new pavilion and much much more, it promises to be our best gala yet.