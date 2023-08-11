News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Lightcliffe Gala is back this weekend with stalls, attractions and music

Lightcliffe Gala is set to return on Sunday (August 13) from 2pm.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The popular event, at Lightcliffe Cricket Club at Wakefield Road, will see a range of stalls, attractions and games.

There will also be a live set from the Bard of Brighouse, Roger Davies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club’s new pavilion will be open with a range of draught beers, ciders and lagers served throughout the day.

Lightcliffe Gala at Lightcliffe Cricket Club back in 2019Lightcliffe Gala at Lightcliffe Cricket Club back in 2019
Lightcliffe Gala at Lightcliffe Cricket Club back in 2019
Most Popular
    Read More
    HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 45 fabulous photos that will take you right back to Halifax n...

    There will be bouncy castle, coconut shy, penalty shoot out, children’s races, raffle and more.

    Committee member Paul Ramsden said: “This is a huge event for the cricket club, with people expected to flock to the ground from across Calderdale and beyond.

    "We have the usual top attractions that are part of our unique gala experience.

    "With top raffle prizes, cutting edge musician Roger Davies, our stunning new pavilion and much much more, it promises to be our best gala yet.

    "It’s free enter, 2pm onward, so please come on down and enjoy some fantastic family fun in splendid surrounds.”

    Related topics:Roger DaviesCalderdale