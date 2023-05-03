Live at The Piece Hall – which will bring Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Madness and many more amazing acts to Halifax – has sold more than 100,000 tickets for the first time.

The series – organised by co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor – is promising 21 unforgettable nights of live music at the historic venue throughout June, July and August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “These sales prove just how big the appetite is for quality live music at The Piece Hall.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

Most Popular

“This is a huge deal for Halifax and Calderdale in terms of the visitor economy, investment into the area and creating a powerful feeling of pride in place.

“I want to say a big thank you to team at Cuffe and Taylor for sharing our vision and thanks to every single person who has bought a ticket so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the shows at the iconic 5,500-capacity outdoor venue have sold out in record time – the latest being George Ezra’s July 6 gig which saw fans snap up all the tickets within minutes of them going on sale last week.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor which is part of Live Nation – the world’s largest live entertainment company, said: “Last year we broke box office records when we sold 60,000 tickets. To now top 100,000 sales – even before our first show with Madness on June 16 – just shows what a truly special venue this is.

Peter Taylor of Cuffe & Taylor. Photo by James Watkins

“The music industry has certainly sat up and took notice and huge stars – from across many diverse genres from pop to rock to legendary dance acts – want to come and play here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together with The Piece Hall Trust, we will continue to strive to bring the biggest names in music to Yorkshire and this incredible venue.”