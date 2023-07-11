Line-up announced for this year's Happy Valley Pride - from stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race to The Big Bingo Show

Happy Valley Pride celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

Throughout the week, there will be a variety of performers and a range of events including cabaret, comedy, movies, music and more.

The Big Day Out takes place on Saturday, July 29 in Calder Holmes Park from 11am to 6pm. Headlining the event is Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Some of the performers at Happy Valley Pride 2023

There will also be singers, speakers, DJ’s, a craft stall, face painting, activities for kids, a well-being and info hub, food and drink stalls and the ‘pink pooch dog parade’. The day starts with an hour-long mini-Pride, produced by LGBTQIA+ young people from Calderdale.

Other highlights include:

Acclaimed singer/songwriter and patron of Happy Valley Pride, Horse McDonald performing at Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge on Thursday, July 27 at 7.30pm.

Cabaret double bill with David Hoyle and Ginger Johnson at The Trades Club on Friday, July 28 at 7.30pm.

Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Famous London club night Duckie in collaboration with The Cocoa Butter Club at The Trades Club on Saturday, July 29 at 9pm.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell will discuss the power of Pride with a free talk on Saturday, July 29 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre at 3pm.

Poetry and spoken word are celebrated with Fluid, featuring Jackie Kay and Clare Shaw, on Wednesday, July 26 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre at 7.30pm.

The festival starts with The Big Bingo Show on Monday, July 24 at The Old Gate in Hebden Bridge at 7pm.

Horse McDonald in performance. Picture: Kris Kesiak

Further details and tickets for all events are available at www.happyvalleypride.co.uk

Happy Valley Pride artistic director, Tim Whitehead said: “Happy Valley Pride returns this year to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the Calder valley and beyond.

"Members of our community are under attack locally and globally, so it is more important than ever to stand together, be proud and celebrate.