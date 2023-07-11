News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Line-up announced for this year's Happy Valley Pride - from stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race to The Big Bingo Show

Calderdale’s week-long queer arts festival, Happy Valley Pride, has announced the full programme for that runs from July 24 to 30.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read

Happy Valley Pride celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

Throughout the week, there will be a variety of performers and a range of events including cabaret, comedy, movies, music and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Big Day Out takes place on Saturday, July 29 in Calder Holmes Park from 11am to 6pm. Headlining the event is Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Some of the performers at Happy Valley Pride 2023Some of the performers at Happy Valley Pride 2023
Some of the performers at Happy Valley Pride 2023
Most Popular

    There will also be singers, speakers, DJ’s, a craft stall, face painting, activities for kids, a well-being and info hub, food and drink stalls and the ‘pink pooch dog parade’. The day starts with an hour-long mini-Pride, produced by LGBTQIA+ young people from Calderdale.

    Other highlights include:

    Acclaimed singer/songwriter and patron of Happy Valley Pride, Horse McDonald performing at Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge on Thursday, July 27 at 7.30pm.

    Cabaret double bill with David Hoyle and Ginger Johnson at The Trades Club on Friday, July 28 at 7.30pm.

    Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag RaceGinny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Famous London club night Duckie in collaboration with The Cocoa Butter Club at The Trades Club on Saturday, July 29 at 9pm.

    Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell will discuss the power of Pride with a free talk on Saturday, July 29 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre at 3pm.

    Poetry and spoken word are celebrated with Fluid, featuring Jackie Kay and Clare Shaw, on Wednesday, July 26 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre at 7.30pm.

    The festival starts with The Big Bingo Show on Monday, July 24 at The Old Gate in Hebden Bridge at 7pm.

    Horse McDonald in performance. Picture: Kris KesiakHorse McDonald in performance. Picture: Kris Kesiak
    Horse McDonald in performance. Picture: Kris Kesiak
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Further details and tickets for all events are available at www.happyvalleypride.co.uk

    Happy Valley Pride artistic director, Tim Whitehead said: “Happy Valley Pride returns this year to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the Calder valley and beyond.

    "Members of our community are under attack locally and globally, so it is more important than ever to stand together, be proud and celebrate.

    “We have such a range of events and some very special guests. Bingo, movies, music, comedy, cabaret, poetry and of course our very popular dog show, there is something for everyone. Take a look and come along, we can’t wait to see you!”

    Read More
    Read more: RSPCA appeals for information after dog who recently gave birth was c...
    Related topics:Hebden BridgePeter TatchellTodmorden