Live at The Piece Hall: Sting, Madness, James and more - 11 of the amazing acts coming to Halifax this summer

Some incredible musicians are set to perform in Halifax this summer.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 5:31pm

This year’s Live at The Piece Hall will include performances by Sting, UB40, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, James and Madness.

And there are still more acts to be announced.

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

They and The Piece Hall have said the agreement will mean more huge names will be coming to perform in Halifax.

For more details about the acts and how to buy tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

