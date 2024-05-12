LIVE BLOG: Happy Valley wins Memorable Moment and Leading Actress but misses out on Best Drama at Bafta Television Awards
Here’s how the event played out.
Key Events
- Happy Valley wins Memorable Moment but misses out in the drama series category
- BBC drama Happy Valley is up for five awards
- The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm
“I feel very very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors"
When accepting the award for best leading actress, Sarah Lancashire said: “Thank you Bafta, it's an honour, thank you.
“I'd like to acknowledge my fellow nominees and their tremendous work.
“Thank you Sally Wainwright. I shall forever be grateful to you for this opportunity.
“I feel very very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors and I thank each and every one of you.”
Sarah Lancashire wins in the Leading Actress category
Final category: Leading Actress
Sarah Lancashire, who played sergeant Catherine Cawood has been nominated amongst Anjana Vasan, Anne Reid, Bella Ramsey, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Horgan in the leading actress category.
Happy Valley misses out
Netflix drama Top Boy has won in the drama series category
Next category: Drama Series
Happy Valley has been nominated for best drama series and will go up against The Gold (BBC One), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Top Boy (Netflix).
Mobility wins Best Short Form!
Brighouse’s Jack Carroll has won a Bafta in the Short Form category for Mobility
“Thanks mostly to Sally Wainwright"
Rhys Connah, who played Ryan in the series, picked up the award.
He said: “I got a message the other day saying that if we won this I could say a few words. They didn't tell me I'd be doing it on my own.
“Thank you so so much for every single person who watched the show who voted for this show it means so much to me and everyone else who works at Happy Valley.
“Thanks mostly to Sally Wainwright, the writer of the show, for writing that incredible scene where my dad blows himself up in front of my grandma.”
Happy Valley wins!
Next category: Memorable Moment
Happy Valley and The Piano are both up for the next award - Memorable Moment!
