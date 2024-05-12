Live

LIVE BLOG: Happy Valley wins Memorable Moment and Leading Actress but misses out on Best Drama at Bafta Television Awards

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 21:11 BST
Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt SquireCatherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Happy Valley came away from this year’s Bafta Television Awards with two awards.

Here’s how the event played out.

Bafta Television Awards

Key Events

  • Happy Valley wins Memorable Moment but misses out in the drama series category
  • BBC drama Happy Valley is up for five awards
  • The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm
21:06 BST

“I feel very very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors"

When accepting the award for best leading actress, Sarah Lancashire said: “Thank you Bafta, it's an honour, thank you.

“I'd like to acknowledge my fellow nominees and their tremendous work.

“Thank you Sally Wainwright. I shall forever be grateful to you for this opportunity.

“I feel very very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors and I thank each and every one of you.”

20:58 BST

Sarah Lancashire wins in the Leading Actress category

20:55 BST

Final category: Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, who played sergeant Catherine Cawood has been nominated amongst Anjana Vasan, Anne Reid, Bella Ramsey, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Horgan in the leading actress category.

20:30 BST

Happy Valley misses out

Netflix drama Top Boy has won in the drama series category

20:27 BST

Next category: Drama Series

Happy Valley has been nominated for best drama series and will go up against The Gold (BBC One), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Top Boy (Netflix).

20:24 BST

Mobility wins Best Short Form!

Brighouse’s Jack Carroll has won a Bafta in the Short Form category for Mobility

20:12 BST

“Thanks mostly to Sally Wainwright"

Rhys Connah, who played Ryan in the series, picked up the award.

He said: “I got a message the other day saying that if we won this I could say a few words. They didn't tell me I'd be doing it on my own.

“Thank you so so much for every single person who watched the show who voted for this show it means so much to me and everyone else who works at Happy Valley.

“Thanks mostly to Sally Wainwright, the writer of the show, for writing that incredible scene where my dad blows himself up in front of my grandma.”

20:04 BST

Happy Valley wins!

19:59 BST

Next category: Memorable Moment

Happy Valley and The Piano are both up for the next award - Memorable Moment!

19:45 BST

Where was Happy Valley series 3 filmed?

While you wait for the next Happy Valley award why not take a look at the filming locations used for the third series.

