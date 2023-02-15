Love is in the air: Valentine's Day themed crafts were a hit at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Love was in the air at The Piece Hall, Halifax yesterday (Tuesday) as visitors could take part in two Valentine’s Day themed activities.

Parents and children had the chance to take part in a Valentine’s Day textile hearts workshop to create a beautiful Valentine’s Day heart wall hanging as well as a drop-in session to make Valentine’s Day cards and origami hearts.

There are more half-term activities taking place at The Piece Hall during the week:

February 17: 10am – 3.15pm: Weave a wall hanging at The Piece Hall. Parents and children can work together to make a beautiful and unique all-natural wall hanging to take home and enjoy. Four sessions to choose from. Admission is £7.50. To book, visit The Piece Hall website.

February 18: 10am – 12.15pm: Storytelling with Sophie Edgar at The Piece Hall. Join local author Sophie Edgar in the stretch tent for a live interactive storytelling of ‘The Magical Kite Ride’ – a rhyming story featuring local landmarks. Storytelling takes place at 10am – 10.45am and 11.30am – 12.15pm. Suitable for ages four to 11. Admission is £4. To book, visit The Piece Hall website.

10am – 4pm: Mini Makers Market at The Piece Hall. There will be 30 stalls of tempting local produce including food, drink, crafts and clothing.

February 19: 10am – 4pm: Mini Makers Market at The Piece Hall. There will be 30 stalls of tempting local produce including food, drink, crafts and clothing.