Love your town: 21 Christmas events happening in Calderdale

It's only October but there's already so much planned for the festive season in Calderdale.

Christmas is only ten weeks away and your diaries will soon be filling up with this year's festive events. Take a look at our list of 21 Christmas events in Calderdale to make sure that you don't miss out on the fun.

The Grimm Forest

When: Tuesday 1 October 2019 – Sunday 23 February 2020

Where: Gibson Mill, Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

How much: Free

Delve into the magical world of the Brothers Grimm with Gibson Mill's indoor storytelling forest. Designed and made by artists Steve Gumbley and Jane Revitt, the exhibition is an fun, interactive day out for all the family.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardcastle-crags



Candle Pouring Workshop

When:Sunday 10 November, 11am

Where: The Hive at the Piece Hall

Tickets: £25

Give candle making a go. Learn how to blend essential oils to make a beautiful candle that's the perfect addition to a cosy winter night in.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Shibden Winter Craft Fair

When: Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 November 2019

Where: Shibden Hall, Halifax

How much: Tickets: £4, £3 concession

Immerse yourself in the world of Anne Lister at her former home and filming location for the BBC One drama 'Gentleman Jack', Shibden Hall. With craft stands for early present shopping and food stalls, it's the perfect opportunity to explore this local heritage gem.

http://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/whatson/events/



Russian State Ballet & Opera House Presents: The Nutcracker

When:Tuesday 19 November 2019

Where:Victoria Theatre, Halifax

How much: £37.75

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is back in Halifax, bringing their stunning production of The Nutcracker to the Victoria Theatre.

https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/russian-state-ballet-and-opera-house-present-nutcracker



The Piece Hall Christmas opening weekend and Halifax Light Switch On

When: Friday 22 – Sunday 24 November

Where: 7am – 11pm

Free entry

The Piece Hall opens the doors for its Crimbo celebrations. Browse the fabulous shops, have a spin on the traditional carousel and enjoy some local grub. Coinciding with Halifax Light Switch On, on Saturday November 23, families can enjoy a Lantern Making workshop from 11am before a fun-filled day of festive entertainment around Halifax town centre, with activities at Woolshops and live acts on the Main Stage at George Square to celebrate the official start of Christmas in Halifax.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Winter season at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum

When: Saturday 23 November 2019 – Sunday 5 January 2020

Where: Eureka! The National Children’s Museum

How much: Under 1s – free, 1-2yrs - £5.95, 3+yrs £13.95

Santa Clause is coming to town! Join Santa and his elves in Eureka's Santa's Grotto. There's also the chance to see 'Snow Day' a play about Jack Frost's quest to help a child experience the magic of snow for the first time.

https://www.eureka.org.uk/



Victorian Winter Wonderland

When: Saturday 30 November – Saturday 21 December

Where:The Piece Hall Welcome Centre

How much: £7.50 per child (6+)

Kids can step back in time and help the Victorian housekeepers transform The Piece Hall for the festive season. There will also be Victorian games, crafts and a story around the fireplace.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Christmas ARTfair

When:Saturday 30 November & Sunday 1 December 2019

Where: Hebden Bridge Town Hall

How much: free

The Christmas ARTfair in Hebden Bridge is the perfect place to find that special something for that special someone. With an array of gift stalls handmade by local people, you're bound to tick a few people off the Christmas shopping list.

https://www.visitcalderdale.com/christmas-artfair



Live Interpretation

Saturday 30 November, Sunday 1, Saturday 7 & Sunday 8 December, 10.30am

Where: The Piece Hall Courtyard

How much: Free

Come and meet Victorian characters from the past, including a magical magician and balloonist Mrs Graham. Listen to stories as they roam around the Christmas courtyard.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Textile Wreaths workshop

When: Saturday 30 November 10am & 2pm and Wednesday 4 December, 10.30am

Where: The Hive at the Piece Hall

How much: £25

Join artist Annie Lancaster to make a festive textile wreath using a range of beautiful textiles, baubles, wool and tweed.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Halifax Choral Society presents Carols and Brass

When: Sunday 1 December 2019

Where: Victoria Theatre, Halifax

How much: Tickets: £12 - £25

At 202 years old, the Halifax Choral Society is the oldest choral society in the world. They're returning to perform the popular Carols and Brass concert with special guest conductor Darius Battiwalla, featuring the world-famous Black Dyke Band and seasonal music old and new to kick off the festive season.

https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/halifax-choral-society-carols-and-brass



A Christmas Potion Advent Trail

When:Sunday 1 – Tuesday 24 December, 10am – 5pm

Where: Halifax Piece Hall

How much: £1

Follow the festive trail around The Piece Hall shops and help create a Christmas potion. Collect a trail from the Welcome Centre and return once complete for a chocolate treat.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Glass Decorations

When: Sunday 8 December, 2pm

Where: The Hive at the Halifax Piece Hall

How much: £25

Join artist Samantha Yates for an afternoon of Tiffany-style glass making to create a festive stained-glass decoration.

Please note, due to the use of water-soluble safety flux, women who are pregnant must check with their GP before booking.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



Piece Hall 12 days of Christmas

When: 13 December

Where: The Piece Hall

How much: Annual membership cost £28.50

Members of the Piece Hall's charity scheme will recieve exclusive offers during their '12 days of Christmas' event, including discounts on food, drink, shopping and exclusive rewards and gifts. All offers are listed on their website.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/member-promotions



Christmas Broadsides

When: Saturday 13 – Sunday 15 December 2019

Where: The Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough Mills, Halifax

How much: £15, family ticket £50 (must include 1 under 16)

Ripponden-based folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Jones will be performing alongside musicians from other cultures from around the world who have recently been granted asylum in Halifax. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will support Northern Broadsides’ creative play-writing project, ensuring they can support and develop diverse new voices for the stage.

https://theviaducttheatre.co.uk/shows-tickets/



Beauty and the Beast

When:Saturday 14 December 2019 – Sunday 5 January 2020

Where:Victoria Theatre, Halifax

How much: from £16

This production of Beauty and the Beast has all the ingredients for a magical trip to the theatre, with hilarious slapstick humour, plenty of audience interaction, not to mention some fabulous song and dance routines that will delight audiences of all ages. All are welcome: there will be integrated signed performances on Sunday 29 December and Monday 30 December, and a relaxed show on Friday 3 January.

https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/beauty-and-beast



Christmas Cook on a Campfire

When: Saturday 14 & Saturday 21 December 2019

Where: Gibson Mill, Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

How much: £7, booking essential

Kids can tick another activity off the ‘things to do before you’re 11 ¾’ list at Gibson Mill, set in the heart of the beautiful wooded valley of Hardcastle Crags. Wrap up warm for a seasonal take on the traditional campfire, with a trail through the woods, hot chocolate and a few surprises along the way!

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardcastle-crags



Snow Play

When: Monday 23 December — Saturday 28 December

Where: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax

How much: £8, age 3+

Award-winning children’s theatre company LYNGO and CBeebies star Patrick Lynch bring a spectacular interactive show full of snow to Square Chapel. When Mr Green comes back from holiday to find Mr White in his house, it’s the start of a brilliant series of adventures as Mr White covers the whole house in snow and Mr Green does everything he can to get him outside. Families can get involved by making a snowman and joining in with a massive snowball fight.

https://www.squarechapel.co.uk/whats-on/snow-play/



FLASH: A Tribute to Queen

When :Monday 30 December 5pm and 8pm

Where: Halifax Piece Hall

How much: £15 for adults, £12 children

Belt out all the classics at Flash, A Tribute to Queen, a breath-taking tribute that's a kind of magic.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



New Year’s Eve Comedy Club

When: Tuesday 31 December, 7pm

Where: The Piece Hall, Halifax

How much: £30 (16+, price includes entry to The Piece Hall’s NYE courtyard party)

Enter the New Year with a smile on your face at The Piece Hall’s comedy club special.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas



New Year’s Eve Courtyard Party

When: Tuesday 31 December, 7.30pm - late.

Where: The Piece Hall, Halifax

How much: £15

Welcome in 2020 at the Piece Hall with good food, DJs and live music from bass-dance fusion band Loud Noises.

www.thepiecehall.co.uk/whats-on/category/christmas