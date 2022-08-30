Magic and barbecue in store at Calderdale community hub's fun day
There will be a host of entertainment to enjoy at a fun day in Rastrick this weekend.
The Space at Field Lane is holding the event at its community hub on Burnsall Road and on the play area opposite on Saturday (September 3) from noon until 4pm.
The day – the third of its kind since the group was formed - has been largely developed by some of the young people from its youth club.
The entertainment will include magic tricks, a barbecue, penalty shoot out, stocks, inflatable darts, a treasure hunt, tombola and raffle.
Young leader volunteer Callum Walsh said: “We have been involved with the group for five years now and it has been great to be given the opportunity to influence what happens at this event.”
Fellow young leader volunteer Trafford Carroll added: “We are so proud of what we have achieved by volunteering at The Space and we are now young trustees'of the group.”