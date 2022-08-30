Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Space at Field Lane is holding the event at its community hub on Burnsall Road and on the play area opposite on Saturday (September 3) from noon until 4pm.

The day – the third of its kind since the group was formed - has been largely developed by some of the young people from its youth club.

The entertainment will include magic tricks, a barbecue, penalty shoot out, stocks, inflatable darts, a treasure hunt, tombola and raffle.

Trustees and funders at the re-opening of the refurbished community centre The Space at Field Lane, Rastrick.

Young leader volunteer Callum Walsh said: “We have been involved with the group for five years now and it has been great to be given the opportunity to influence what happens at this event.”