Make a date and discover romantic history of Todmorden Town Hall

As Valentine’s Day approaches, visitors to Todmorden Town Hall are able to discover the romantic history of the building at the next free taster tour.

On Sunday, February 2 at 2pm, the latest in a series of tours will take place at Todmorden Town Hall, this time focusing on the romance of the building.

The Town Hall has been home to many weddings and romantic events over the years and volunteer tour guides will bring the building’s history to life.

As part of the tour, visitors will see features such as the ornate ballroom, which once included an indoor water fountain, and the elegant staircase.

The tour is free and there’s no need to book, just turn up on the day, meeting at 2pm by the banner outside of the Town Hall.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “The February tour of Todmorden Town Hall will be themed around the romance of the building and will feature other romantic stories of the town.

“The monthly free tours allow visitors to see inside this majestic building and learn more about its fascinating history.”

The Town Hall’s passionate volunteers also host regular ‘behind the scenes’ tours, which include special access to the usually hidden caretaker’s flat, with its fantastic views over the town, and a visit into the basement where there is an old police holding cell.

The next ‘behind the scenes’ tour will take place at 2pm on Sunday, March 22.

These tours are charged at £6.50 per person, including refreshments, and last approximately 2.5 hours.

Places for this tour are limited, so visitors are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

To book a place, contact Todmorden Information Centre at info@visittodmorden.co.uk (Please note, that due to a spiral staircase and steep access down to the cellar, these parts of the tour are unsuitable for those with mobility problems or for young children. Visitors are also advised to wear sensible shoes.)

